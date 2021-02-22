FAU Brain Institute Announces ‘Brainy Days 2021’

A Celebration of Neuroscience Sponsored by Palm Health Foundation

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Brain Institute is proud to announce “Brainy Days 2021,” a month long virtual celebration of neuroscience to engage, empower and educate the public about brain diseases and ultimately reduce the stigma associated with brain disorders.

This year’s virtual presentations cover a range of topics from understanding how dogs love us to insights into the treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The programs kick off on Friday, March 2 at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday, March 23 virtually on Zoom. For a full schedule of events, visit http://fau.edu/ibrain/brainydays/.

“We are excited at the breadth of our program this year, truly something for everybody,” said Randy D. Blakely, Ph.D., executive director of FAU’s Brain Institute and a professor of biomedical science in FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine. “Attendees will see that brain science touches everyone, and sometimes is out of this world!”

“Brainy Days”exemplifies FAU’s commitment to providing the community with the knowledge needed to maintain brain health and lower one’s risk for brain diseases. Scientists at FAU’s Brain Institute are committed to conducting world-class research, the development of cutting-edge technologies, and training the next generation of neuroscientists.

“Since 2018, Palm Health Foundation and the FAU Brain Institute have partnered to advance brain health and neuroscience in Palm Beach County,” said Patrick McNamara, Palm Health Foundation president and CEO. We are pleased to sponsor Brainy Days 2021, as we continue to deepen and apply understanding of the brain for our community.”

“Brainy Days,” is sponsored by the Palm Health Foundation. The Dana Foundation, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium provided additional support.

For more information on “Brainy Days,” contact Nicole Baganz, Ph.D., director of community engagement and programming of FAU’s Brain Institute, at [email protected] or 561-799-8100.

About the FAU Brain Institute:

Inaugurated in 2016 on the John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter, Fla., the FAU Brain Institute, supports research, education and community outreach among more than 100 faculty level researchers at FAU and its affiliate research centers. One of FAU’s four pillars that guide the University’s goals and strategic actions, the Institute seeks to unlock the secrets of brain development, function and plasticity and how the mechanisms uncovered can be compromised to drive devastating brain disorders. From the study of neuronal development and signaling to investigations of brain diseases including addiction, autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from FAU’s Brain Institute seek to generate knowledge that benefits society. For more information about the Institute and its members, visit http://fau.edu/ibrain/.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

About Palm Health Foundation:

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $85 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.