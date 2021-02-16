EXPERIENCE HADASSAH’S VIRTUAL WOMEN’S SEDER WITH CANTOR DEBBI BALLARD

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region invites you to learn, share recollections of Seders past, sing, and find peace when you join us for a virtual Women’s Seder on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:30pm. There’s room at our virtual table, so bring your own Passover meal and perhaps, your Seder plate.



Cantor Debbi Ballard noted “spiritual leader, coach, singer, cheerleader and teacher” will conduct the Seder.

To partake in the Women’s Seder, the cost is $36.00 per person. Note a Pesach wish in the Hadaggah at the cost of $18.00 per line. All welcome. Hadassah members your participation counts towards your Chapter’s fundraising goals. Funds to benefit Hadassah Medical Organization.

Participants will receive electronic copies of the Haggadah and song sheets before the Seder.

To register please visit: https://bit.ly/2Nfm0tb

Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual Women’s Seder.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818. Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.