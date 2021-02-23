Does Age Really Matter? ~ Couture International Fashion Flowers & Art (CIFFA – USA 2021)

Boca Raton, February 2021 – This year’s CIFFA-USA event’s theme is dedicated to feeling accomplished, aging gracefully and in style. “There is no age limited to style. Age is just a number and it belongs in the calendar. You are more than that,” states Patricia Duch, CEO & Founder. At least that’s what Couture International Fashion Flowers & Art (CIFFA) lives by on everything they do. “Age does NOT matter but wisdom does. As they say, if I had $1 for every time someone said to me, I’m too old for this or too old to be stylish, well I’d have some extra dollars! With this in mind, we wanted to celebrate successful women of mature age who have come a long way and accomplished so much in life specially during these very challenging times and to make it even more meaningful, this year we have selected models over 45 years old, from all walks of life, professions and diversity.” concludes Patricia.

Age is non-existent when it comes to fashion, finding your own expression and character through clothing, can make you feel: More confident, more attractive, more capable and it raises your self-esteem and for some can even improve their health, as well as opening up doors to fabulous new opportunities. Finding your own expression and character through clothing, can make you feel: More confident, more attractive, more capable and it raises your self-esteem and for some can even improve their health, as well as opening up doors to fabulous new opportunities. In 2012, researchers from Northwestern University in the US found that wearing specific articles of clothing had an effect on the wearer’s psychology and performance.

There are very few people in this world who can’t resist the charm of flowers and the endless imagination a masterpiece can express, irrespective of origin by their very presence. Style is way more than skin deep. It cuts through our core as humans, overcoming aging stigmas. Every culture has developed ways of adorning themselves and their homes as an important part of their culture and own identity. Why should you be any different? Why should it suddenly end at a certain age?

“We need to continue to broaden our scope beyond the old boundaries and expand this controversial topic,” states Patricia. “Think mom, sister, daughter, auntie, friend – you know – all the fabulous females that make your personal world so wonderful. For this and many other reasons this is an event you won’t want to miss!” she concludes.

International luxury haute couture designers around the world will showcase their very unique designs on the catwalk, as well as an art exhibit from the ten international artists they selected, along 8ft flower sculptures that will adorn this exhibit during cocktail hour.

CIFFA-USA 2021 International Fashion Designers will include: Donna Leah-USA, Vicky Doganis-GREECE, Leonardo Lopez Cubilla-PARAGUAY, Ismenia Rodriguez-PARAGUAY, Mali Marly-BRAZIL, Mari Carmen Fernandez-CUBA, Kismar Torcat-Venezuela, the two winners of THOS Fashion School Of Designs Challenge Competition Dominic Timpone-USA & Jonathan Fuentes-SPAIN. Artists will include: renowned Serge Strosberg-BELGIUM, Anastasia Pitanova-RUSSIA, Clara Orejarena Ardila-COLOMBIA, Olga Sophiyeva-TURKMENISTAN, Anzhelika Vardi-RUSSIA, Rossana Nurielle Paredes-PARAGUAY, Anya Kohn-RUSSIA, Arthur Rosenberg-USSR, Rosa Alfaro Carozzi-PERU and Mari Carmen Fernandez-CUBA.

This event will also benefit El Puente Home, a temporary residence for Girls that are abused or their families cannot longer take care of them for legal or financial reasons. El Puente Home is located in Paraguay. For more information or for donations please visit elpuentehome.org.

CIFFA-USA 2021, Does Age Really Matters? Will be taking place at Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on Thursday, March 18 from 6:30-10:30pm.

All necessary precautions will take place to keep everyone safe while enjoying the event. Visit CIFFALLC.com to learn more and purchase your tickets (quantities are very limited).