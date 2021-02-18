Charity Golf Tournament Raises Funds to Support Domestic Violence Survivors

Women In Distress “Tee Off Against Domestic Violence” Charity Golf Tournament Raises Much-Needed Funds to Support Domestic Violence Survivors

Boca Raton, FL – More than 75 golfers hit the links on January 25 to support domestic violence survivors at the 7th Annual Women in Distress Charity Golf Tournament at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie. The event raised awareness and funds to help provide domestic violence survivors and their families with safe shelter and supportive services to heal from the trauma of abuse and start new, self-sufficient lives.

Led by Women In Distress (WID) Board member Phyllis Thomas, the event was supported by Presenting Sponsors UKG and The Margaret Baker Foundation, and major sponsors including The Thomas Family Foundation, David and Lynn Sobocinski, and Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Supporting sponsors included JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Miami Dolphins, Ian Miller/Miller Group USA, Stephen and Michele Ball and Hole-In-One sponsors JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and Phil Smith Acura.

Since its inception, the Women In Distress Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $900,000 to provide free and confidential life-saving services, including emergency safe shelter, a 24-Hour crisis hotline, individual and group counseling and therapy, legal assistance, job readiness, financial education and assistance, and other programs that help families break the cycle of domestic violence. WID also provides education and prevention curriculum to the community and schools in order to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence. Last fiscal year, the agency served more than 3,282 women, men and children.

“The golf tournament provides a great opportunity to keep Women In Distress’ mission to stop domestic violence abuse for everyone through intervention, education and advocacy in the forefront of the community,” said Event Chair Phyllis Thomas. “As a result of the pandemic, victims of abuse no longer have the same access to the services, friends, and family they would typically turn to for help. Children are no longer around teachers who can report abuse. The pandemic has also exacerbated financial control by causing unemployment. The need is greater than ever.”

“Because of volunteer leaders like Phyllis and Al Thomas who rally support, and so many community friends and partners, we are able to meet growing community needs to keep families and children safe,” added Linda L. Parker, Ph.D., President and CEO of Women In Distress.

To learn more about Women In Distress go to www.womenindistress.org. The 24-hour crisis line number is 954-761-1133.

For more information about Women In Distress, visit http://www.womenindistress.org or contact Jeffrey Metcalf at 954-760-9800 x 1280 or [email protected].

About Women In Distress

Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only state-certified and nationally accredited domestic violence center in Broward County. The agency’s mission is to stop domestic violence abuse for everyone through intervention, education, and advocacy. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please call the Women In Distress 24-Hour Crisis Line at 954-761-1133 or visit www.WomenInDistress.org.