Boca West Children’s Foundation Announces The Partnership: $50,000 New Grants to 5 Local Children’s Charities

Executive Director Pam Weinroth

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West Children’s Foundation has launched an initiative, “The Partnership,” which will grant five 50,000 donations to programs by local children’s charities.

The Foundation is inviting the community to purchase “shares” in The Partnership for $500, with each “share” representing a vote to help select the grant recipients. The organizations vying for these grants are listed below along with how the grants will help children in the community.

A Place of Hope will provide meals for children residing at their campuses for four months.

Boca Helping Hands will be able to provide six weekend meals for an additional 200 children each week for an entire school year through their Back-Pack Food Distribution Program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will send 100 underserved kids to one week sleep away camp this summer. This is a life changing experience.

Center for Family Services the S.A.F.E. Kids Program, will treat 20 children for two months from various forms of abuse and/or violence.

Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will provide backpacks and all the school supplies needed for an entire year for 2,000 students in our highest risk schools in the neighborhoods with the lowest median income.

Florence Fuller Child Development Centers/Caridad will run a yearlong course for adults where topics will include obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and nutrition as COVID has created a challenge for mothers in lower socioeconomical demographics.

Junior League of Boca Raton will provide 350 children in the greatest need with diapers for a full year.

Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options will provide all the children living on the campus with computers and enhanced network infrastructure to continue with virtual school.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will provide 750 critical therapy sessions for children who have long term degenerative medical conditions that require continuing physical care.

Sweet Dream Makers will supply 200 children with beds who are now sleeping on the floor, a sofa, sharing a bed with siblings.



YMCA of the Palm Beaches will send 50 children at risk to summer day camp including meals for the full summer, allowing their parents to continue working.

The Partnership was spearheaded by Foundation Board Members Sharyn Frankel, Michelle Lucknow, Linda Schaps, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, and Yvonne Ackerman.

“The Partnership is off to a great start and we are looking forward to the community’s input on which charity programs will receive grants,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director and COO, for the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. “The Foundation’s impact on local kids has been tremendous, as we’ve been able to provide essentials for 9,000 children each day, providing cribs, diapers, after school care, tutoring, summer camps, sports and music programs, meals, school supplies, college scholarships and more.”

Each “share” of $500 equals one vote, with “shares” capped at 500. The Foundation also has sponsorship packages available. Contributions can be made to Boca West Children’s Foundation at P.O. Box 3070, Boca Raton, FL 33431 or at Bocawestfoundation.org/the-partnership/.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

Boca West Children’s Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $11 million for specific programs of more than 30 charities. For more information, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].