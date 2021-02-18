Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation & Diamonds Direct Commemorate Go Pink Partnership with Ribbon Cutting

Ready to cut the ribbon, local city officials including Councilwoman, Yvette Drucker and City Commissioner, Robert Weinroth

Boca Raton, FL – Diamonds Direct of Boca Raton welcomed the local community at their ribbon cutting with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce on February 11. Located right behind the Town Center at Boca Raton at 21078 St. Andrews Blvd., Diamonds Direct is proud to be a part of the Boca Raton community.

The luxury jewelry retailer partnered with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (BRRHF) to support their Go Pink Challenge, which helps raise awareness and funds for the purchase of technological advancements that are vitally necessary for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. Diamonds Direct curated an exclusive Partner in Pink Collection of pieces where 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the Go Pink Challenge through March 1.

Commemorating their partnership with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to support their Go Pink Challenge, Diamonds Direct Boca Raton Vice President Ayelet Gilady, thanked the community for attending their ribbon cutting co-hosted with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce at their showroom located right behind the Town Center at Boca Raton at 21078 St. Andrews Blvd.

Mark Larkin, CFRE, President Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, welcomed and thanked Diamonds Direct for their Go Pink.

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Troy M. McLellan, welcomed Diamonds Direct to the community and celebrated their partnership with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to support their Go Pink Challenge to help the fight against breast cancer.