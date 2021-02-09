Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Photography Exhibit, “Into The Blue,” By Max Blakesberg

February 8–March 27, 2021, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new photography exhibit, “Into the Blue,” by Max Blakesberg. Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will enjoy Blakesberg’s beautiful nature photography. He has traveled the globe to capture intimate

moments in some of the most remote places on Earth. His goal is to express his passion for photography through compelling imagery that educates and provides insight into the natural world in which we live.

Currently a student at Florida Atlantic University, Blakesberg has a passion for the ocean and outdoors. He began his photographic journey nearly a decade ago when his parents encouraged him to bring a camera everywhere he went. He captured anything and everything around him while learning about composition, lighting and subjective beauty. See more of his work at www.maxblakesberg.com.

“Into the Blue,” a free exhibit, will run from February 8–March 27, 2021, at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue. It is open Monday–Saturday, 9:00am–3:00pm.