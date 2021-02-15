Boca Raton Brain Bowl Returns with a Twist

Photo Courtesy of The Sun Sentinel

The Boca Raton Brain Bowl will occur on Feb. 28 at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, 20405 Amphitheater Circle for their seventh annual event to aid their efforts in ending Alzheimer’s and other related diseases and disorders.

This year, the event will be hosted at an outdoor location out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19. Due to this change, a new twist will be included.

The 2021 Brain Bowl will now have a “Bark and Browse” event where attendees are invited to bring their dogs along while shopping at over 50 vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Instead of doing something at the Boca West Country Club, like we always have done, we are reinventing ourselves and we’re having it outdoors and we’re having it outdoors to try to minimize the risk of COVID,” Pamela Higer-Polani, Brain Bowl president and founder said, according to The Sun Sentinel. “We’re reinventing ourselves this year because we still want to get the message out about what’s going on with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s.”

Tickets are only $20 and the event features over 50 vendors, a DJ, a picture pet station and a goodie bag.