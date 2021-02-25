Boca Beat, 02.25
- Traffic problems, mainly in the downtown and along East Palmetto Park Road from the Intracoastal to the ocean took center stage at a couple of Boca Raton City Council sessions this week. Council members joined in the residential roadway lament and promised to deal with the problems as “top priorities” during upcoming goal-setting meetings this spring. At Monday’s workshop session, the council considered a presentation from the Riviera Civic Association about a lack of crosswalks along East Palmetto Park Road, causing problems for people trying to get across the heavily trafficked road at three intersections.
- Boca West Children’s Foundation has launched an initiative, “The Partnership,” which will grant five 50,000 donations to programs by local children’s charities. The Foundation is inviting the community to purchase “shares” in The Partnership for $500, with each “share” representing a vote to help select the grant recipients. The organizations vying for these grants are listed below along with how the grants will help children in the community.
- Lynn University today announced changes for the 2021-22 academic year following a successful transition during the pandemic. The university will continue the block schedule format it launched in Fall 2020 for undergraduate day students and simplify the academic calendar so that all terms take place concurrently.
- Florida Atlantic University has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School “Gold Designation” for the second time, based on the expansion of services and spaces offered by FAU’s Military and Veterans Student Success Center.
- Pedro Bernal, a graduating senior at Boca Raton Community High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S Presidential Scholar Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2021.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) Achievement Centers for Children & Families has just launched its latest initiative aimed at the idea that individuals can make an impact in their community. Create.Give.Achieve, working with the ACCF Teen Program, Boca Raton Community High School, and Atlantic High School, is producing beautifully made bracelets with design guidance from famed Delray Beach Fashion Designer, Amanda Perna.
- The Robert J. Huckshorn Arboretum at Florida Atlantic University’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter has been awarded a Level I Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum, for achieving particular standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens.
- Bethesda Heart Hospital’s new advanced hybrid endovascular suite features state-of-the-art technology that will benefit patients with speedier, more precise care when facing complex cardiac and vascular conditions. Bethesda Heart Hospital, located on the campus of Bethesda Hospital East, a part of Baptist Health South Florida, is now the first in Palm Beach County — and one of few in the nation — to feature the highly sophisticated Azurion with FlexArm imaging system by Philips. The suite also includes the first commercial release of Philips Xper3 information management system for physio-monitoring, reporting, inventory and data management.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Brain Institute is proud to announce “Brainy Days 2021,” a month-long virtual celebration of neuroscience to engage, empower and educate the public about brain diseases and ultimately reduce the stigma associated with brain disorders.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is inviting the community to apply for positions on the new Diaper Bank Board of Directors. The Diaper Bank is becoming a stand-alone not-for-profit 501 c3 and will continue to operate during the transition to provide diapers as it always has to its non-profit partners.
