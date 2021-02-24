Best Foot Forward Hosts the BFF Bash

Palm Beach County charity plans to exceed $400,000 at annual fundraiser.

Boca Chamber Member Update

Best Foot Forward will virtually host its Bash fundraiser event, themed A Decade of Change, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of helping children in foster care break the cycle of abuse, on Saturday, March 13th at 6:30 p.m. Best Foot Forward is the only non-profit organization in Palm Beach County dedicated to educational success of youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and have entered the foster care system.

This year’s honorary chair is Wanda Moran, community advocate and philanthropist. Gigi M. Tylander will be the recipient of the 2021 Champion of Children award for her support and dedication to youth in foster care. Guests will learn about BFF’s successful programs from a former foster youth. Best Foot Forward is proud to announce this year’s presenting sponsor, Laura and Shaw McCutcheon. Other top sponsors include Mainstreet Capital Partners, Polen Capital, Trend Capital Management LP, Burns Family Foundation, Anita Detert, GL Homes, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel, Zimmerman Advertising, and Cristino Fine Jewelry as the jewelry sponsor.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary! Our services are even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to raise these funds to support our signature programs,” said Donna Biase, co-founder of Best Foot Forward.

There is no cost to register. All proceeds from the raffle, live and silent auctions benefit Best Foot Forward. For more information or to register, please visit www.BFFBash2021.com or call 561-470-8300.

ABOUT BEST FOOT FORWARD: Best Foot Forward is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization created to improve educational outcomes for abused, neglected, and abandoned children living in and aging out of foster care in Palm Beach County. Educational success is potentially the only counterweight to the negative effects of abuse and neglect. In order for children in foster care to succeed academically, and in life, they must have a realistic plan and a strong support system in place. Best Foot Forward provides the needed programs that provide continuous direction and steadfast support