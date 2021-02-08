AS IF THERE’S NOT ENOUGH POLITICS, HERE’S ONE YOU CAN TAKE TO BED BUT DON’T EXPECT TO SLEEP: PILLOW POLITICS

Unhappy with the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s supporting former President Trump, David Hogg is ready to start a pillow fight in the first round of Pillow Politics.

And Tuesday comes the ultimate pillow fight, an attempt by pillow-armed Democrats to smother any chance for Trump to ever become president again. They’ll be betting on another impeachment long shot.

Democrats are going to have to prove that expressing free speech near a mob that makes them angry is the same as shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.

Trump’s fiery words were these: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted he and software developer William LeGate are launching a competitor to MyPillow.

MyPillow CEO Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most ardent defenders who has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the presidential election.

Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax recently during which anchors tried to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election, but he refused to lie down and kept swinging his pillow at them.

Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month ordering him to preserve all documents related to the company.

Lindell told news media he wants Dominion to put up or shut up their lawsuit because he claims there’s “100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election,” even though the Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell’s claims about Dominion Voting Systems or any widespread voter fraud.

Hogg said he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of pillows within the first year” and they expect to enter the pillow ring in about six months.

Lindell’s response? “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Now that’s no feather talk from the unruffled MyPillow CEO.