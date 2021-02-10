Annual Reflections of Hope to Take Place Virtually

On February 11, 2021

Featuring Keynote Address from Seven-time Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close

Boca Raton, FL – Seven-time Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close will be the keynote speaker at this year’s JFS Reflections of Hope Event taking place virtually on February 11th. This compelling program was created in an effort to break the stigma associated with mental illness, a critical issue affecting one in four adults. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit JFS’ Counseling & Mental Health Services, including the Welcome Home Program.

Ms. Close will weave together stories about her life in film including anecdotes behind some of her greatest roles and will reflect on how continually reinventing herself, made for a lasting, illustrious career. As a mental health advocate, Close also shares personal stories of her own and others’ struggles with mental illness and discusses ways we can all end the stigma.

This year’s luncheon will also include a performance by singer & songwriter Nikki Lickstein, a rising star in country music and a south Florida native. The 20 year-old Nashville resident, has suffered with mental illness from a young age. Nikki will share her story, including the affect COVID has had on her mental health.

A last minute Valentine’s Day shopper? No worries! JFS’ Shop with a Purpose will provide five days of shopping the week of the event, (February 8-12), along with daily presentations focused on soothing your mind, body and spirit. A percentage of proceeds will benefit JFS’ Counseling and Mental Health Services.

“This powerful event provides hope and inspiration and opens the door to a world of possibilities,” said Laura Litinsky, who is chairing the event along with Co-Chair Marissa Hollander. Grand Benefactors of “Reflections of Hope” are Lori & Gregg Gottsegen, Robin & Gary Rubin, and Olivia & Gerald Shapiro.

“The community has provided overwhelming support of our efforts to raise awareness of mental illness which in turn helps us provide much needed services. Mental illness can affect us all as it doesn’t have socioeconomic or demographic barriers,” said Hollander.

JFS offers psychiatric care, psychological evaluation, counseling, support groups, and the remarkable Welcome Home Program, south Palm Beach County’s only daytime drop-in center for adults with long-term mental illness. The program offers socialization opportunities and the teaching of life skills.

Tickets to the event from $118. To RSVP visit ralesjfs.org/ROH or for more information, contact Jill Waldman, JFS Director of Special Events at 561.852.5013 or email [email protected] Non-attendees may still participate in Shopping with a Purpose events and purchase raffle tickets.

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, counseling and mental health services, senior services, career & employment services, family & children’s services, and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information about JFS call 561-852-3333. Learn more at www.ralesjfs.org.