America’s Top Dog Model ® Announces their 2021

Boca Raton, FL — America’s Top Dog Model ® Contest is an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes “dogs that make a difference in people’s lives.” One winner and eleven finalists will be honored on a calendar; star in America’s Top Dog Model YouTube reality series How to Get to the Top; and win fabulous prizes. Contest runs from March 5 to May 28.

America’s Top Dog Model ® 2021 contest is inspired by the vintage style of America’s most dramatic and elegant eras. Contestants are invited to step back in time and imagine their dog’s style in the 20’s, 40’s and 50’s, and then reinvent it for today. Think black and white screen, smooth music, and Old Hollywood Glamour. The contestant that unleashes the best portrayal of “Vintage Tails” will become America’s Top Dog Model 2021.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive the following:

Finalists Prizes:

Eleven Finalists will have their winning photo featured on America’s Top Dog Model calendar and website. They will also receive and an autographed copy of How to Become a Top Dog Model, a signature bandanna, and they will be featured in our YouTube reality series How to Get to the Top.

For information email [email protected] America’s Top Dog Model ® lifestyle brand includes an annual calendar contest, books, a YouTube reality series, charity events, e-commerce and model management—proof that fun ideas can inspire millions, humans and canines alike. Visit www.americastopdogmodel.com.