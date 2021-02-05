5 Unique Women’s Tops to Try This Year

A great top can make or break your look. It can redefine the message of an existing outfit entirely or provide a new dimension to your sense of style. And while there are several essential tops you need to have in your wardrobe, there are other less common tops that we think every woman should try on.

Whether you’re looking to impress on a first date, establish a new sense of authority at the office, or simply mix up your look, the right top can make an impression. These five tops can add some dimension to your aesthetic while still offering enough broad flexibility for you to project your uniqueness.

The Peplum

It seems like every year, someone predicts the death of the peplum as a fad, but every year it continues to stay a hip choice. There’s a reason for that. Peplums have a unique sense of style, and the variety of patterns and colors you can choose from allows you to find one that reflects you. And one of the most significant benefits of the peplum top is how flattering it can be.

The drawn-in stomach creates a more flattering silhouette that shows off one’s feminine lines. Despite being most popularly matched with jeans, the peplum can work perfectly well with long and short skirts.

The Conversation Piece

Everyone’s conversation piece tops will be different, and that’s what makes them conversation pieces. It could be a knit top tied off on the side like a sari or a garishly retro Wonder Woman blouse.

The important thing isn’t how it’s designed or what it looks like. The most important thing is that it adequately expresses who you are in a way that helps you stand out from everyone else.

The Off the Shoulder Top

An off the shoulder top can sometimes require a little bit of courage, but it’s courage every woman deserves to muster up. Few other pieces of clothing manage to so perfectly capture a sense of elegance and sexiness than an over the shoulder top, and there’s plenty of wiggle room to find a look that’s suited to you. And whether you choose a blouse that hangs off one shoulder or a completely shoulderless top, you can customize your look by adding in layers.

The Cami

The camisole has had some significant ups and downs throughout the years. For many, these spaghetti strap stops scream the Nineties. For others, they’re reserved as comfortable nightclothes for around the house. But the cami is beginning to come back in a big way.

And the new breed of the cami is all about being versatile. With more supportive structural designs, these camis can be worn on their own, or they can be combined with layers for more complex and sophisticated looks. They’ll turn eyes like they always have, but you don’t have to worry about them standing out as anachronistic anymore.

The Wrap Blouse

The wrap blouse manages to look smooth and stylish even on days when you’re feeling less confident. They’re great at concealing any bloat or weight, and there’s an artsy chicness to many wrap blouse designs. They also aren’t the most popular blouse in style, so you’re more likely to leave an impression out on the streets or at a party. And they’re incredibly robust too.

A muted wrap blouse can work in the office, over Sunday mimosas, or on a first date. But keep in mind that these women’s tops pair exceptionally well with jeans and a more casual look.