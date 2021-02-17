30 FAU High School students named NMSC finalists

Thirty students from Florida Atlantic University High School have been named finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Competition, according to an FAU press release.

Founded in 1955, the NMSC is a non-profit organization that recognizes students’ academic achievement and has provided over $1.7 billion in scholarships since its inception. Juniors in high school take the Pre-SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test and from there semifinalists are named.

In order for students to then become finalists they must submit an application and show not only academic prowess, but a variety of other qualities including leadership abilities, volunteer work, and must receive an endorsement from their high school.

The FAU High School students selected as finalists this year represent the school’s largest ever group to receive the honor.