Vaccine Appointments Within The South Florida Community Were In Popular Demand As They Booked Up Within Minutes

Today Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Delray all opened up access to Covid-19 vaccine registration for the public.

The demand for vaccines was so high that the appointments were taken within minutes.

“It’s a safe guess to say there were thousands of people who tried to get one of our 200 appointments today,” said agency spokeswoman Dani Moschella. “We are ready to go, as are other fire departments in the county, whenever the Department of Health is able to supply us with more doses of the vaccine,” Lisa J. Huriash said via Sun Sentinel.

The idea was for the local fire departments to help administer the vaccines while each department has enough does for 200 vaccinations– Friday, Jan. 15 they will begin to perform them on those who registered today.

The city spokeswoman said once Boca Raton got confirmation on their 200 doses, the city acted and updated their site– in the matter of three minutes 900 citizens had logged on to secure an appointment slot.

After receiving 1,000 doses of the vaccine, the city of Palm Beach was set to distribute them to the fire fighters and senior citizens. However, somehow the director of the state health department of Palm Beach County, Alina Alonso, said that she and her staff sat down to come up with a plan to properly dispense the vaccinations when they realized they didn’t have enough.

“We gave it out too soon before we realized we didn’t have enough vaccine to give to everybody,” Alonso said.

No appointment, no vaccine– Palm Beach County has made it clear.