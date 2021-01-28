The Symphonia May Have 2nd In Person Concert

The Symphonia, socially distanced

The Symphonia’s Valentine’s Day Concert Now At Capacity Per Prescribed Safety Guidelines; Waitlist Available

For Potential 2nd Concert At 5pm

Boca Raton, FL —The Symphonia’s second live concert of the season, ‘Love, The Symphonia,’ to be held on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Boca Raton Marriott, has now reached capacity based on the prescribed safe, socially-distanced guidelines.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the Valentine’s Day live concert, the chamber orchestra is working on a potential second performance later that day at 5 p.m. and has created a waitlist for that performance. Interested guests are asked to call The Symphonia at 561-376-3848, or email [email protected]. If confirmed, tickets will be $75 per person. A limited capacity will also be enforced with assigned seating. Guests coming together will sit in their own ‘bubble’ that will be socially distanced.

The ‘Love, The Symphonia’ concert, led by Principal Conductor, Maestro Alastair Willis, will include a 60-minute performance, without intermission, featuring Deborah Fleisher, Harp Soloist.

An all-string, reduced-sized orchestra will perform, enabling the musicians to socially distance on the stage. In addition, guest seating will be spatially distanced, per recommended CDC guidelines, and masks will be required for both musicians and guests.



The program will include:

SIBELIUS Andante Festivo

ELGAR Serenade

DEBUSSY Dances Sacred and Profane

BOCCHERINI Minuet from String Quintet in E, op.1

MOZART Divertimento K.136

The Boca Raton Marriott is operating under strict CDC guidelines and following best practices for Covid-19, within the policies and procedures set by the Florida Governor and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community, under the direction of Maestro Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Visit thesymphonia.org for more information.

Facebook @bocasymphonia

Instagram @thesymphonia