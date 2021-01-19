The Symphonia Launches ‘Quarantune Tuesdays’ On Social Media, Hosted By Grammy-Nominated Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Boca Raton, FL — Grammy-nominated conductor Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor of The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier Chamber Orchestra, is hosting a new weekly series, ‘Quarantune Tuesdays,’ on The Symphonia’s Facebook page. Each Tuesday afternoon, via video, Willis shares a brief story and a song from his personal playlist that has uniquely inspired him over the years. Featured selections include genres such as Cuban Jazz, R&B, and of course, Classical music.

“Social distancing can make us all feel disconnected, but it’s important to do what we can to stay in touch with one another,” said Willis. “This series is my way of sharing a few of my personal stories relating to some of my all-time favorite music, in hopes of connecting with our Symphonia patrons and fans.”

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra, for which Willis is Music Director, developed the ‘Quarantune’ concept and aired some episodes last Spring. With the organization’s blessing, Willis launched ‘Quarantune Tuesdays’ for The Symphonia last week. Viewers are encouraged to share their personal stories, as it relates to the featured music, in the comments section.

Willis has guest conducted a number of premier orchestras around the world, including the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, Mexico City Philharmonic, Orquestra Sinfonica de Rio de Janeiro, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin, Hong Kong Sinfonietta, China National Orchestra (Beijing), and Silk Road Ensemble (with Yo-Yo Ma), among others. His recording of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges” with the Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos was Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009.

For information on The Symphonia, visit thesymphonia.org, call 561-376-3848, or email [email protected].

About The Symphonia

The Symphonia, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The Symphonia’s performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow @TheSymphonia on Facebook and Instagram for updated event and performance information.