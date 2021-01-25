The LARGEST Special Olympics USA Games in History Gets Even Bigger

New Celebrity Ambassadors, Official Opening Ceremony News, New Partners and Athlete News

Boca Raton, FL – On Wednesday, January 27, media and the public are invited to join Special Olympics USA Games for an exciting virtual event, which will reveal how Florida’s largest-ever humanitarian event is getting even bigger right now. From all-new Academy Award winning celebrity ambassador announcements, to athlete news, new opening ceremony details, to official news from local and state dignitaries and partners, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is picking up steam as the Games draw closer and preparations are underway.

We invite you to tune in to discover the latest news that is propelling the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games forward and shining an even bigger spotlight on the amazing athletes across the country who are eager to attend and support these monumental Games and help spread the message of inclusion.

The virtual event will be live streamed on the USA Games’ official Facebook and YouTube channels. You’ll hear from key Games officials, local and state dignitaries, pro athletes and celebrities and of course some amazing Special Olympics athletes.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: The virtual event can be viewed at the following locations:

Special Olympics USA Games 2022 Facebook & YouTube Channels:

· Facebook Brand Page: https://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsUSAGames

o You can also join the event page here: https://fb.me/e/1RrWt0BHC

or

· YouTube Brand Channel: YouTube.com, 2022 USA Games Special Olympics

o You can also join the event page here: https://youtu.be/rg8nAUNQrjU