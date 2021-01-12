THE HISTORY WITHIN – TOUR THE WESTERN WALL TUNNELS WITH HADASSAH January 28, 2021

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region invites all Adventurers – to see the history within – by taking a virtual tour of the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday, January 28 at 7:00pm (ET). Presented by The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, this 360 LIVE moving 3D tour is with a guide who takes us to see hidden underground treasures.



Hadassah believes that each of us has the power to heal our world, to connect with others, to be inspired, to create change. Act now to register for this uniquely meaningful tour at the cost of $36.00 per attendee.



Visit to register https://bit.ly/3nAA78s . Important note: participation limited to the first 50 people who register for the tour as suggested by thekotel.org. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual tour.



The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 561-498-1012.



Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org .