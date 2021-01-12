South Florida Science Center awarded 4-Star rating for organizational financial strength and transparency by Charity Navigator

By: Robert S Weinroth

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has been awarded the coveted 4-Star (highest) rating for organizational financial strength and transparency by Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading arbiter of non-profit fiscal soundness.

This is the seventh straight year we’ve received this award. Only 7 percent of US nonprofits evaluated by Charity Navigator have been awarded seven consecutive 4-Star ratings.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium managed to maintain this rating during a global pandemic no less.

The longevity of this award is a credit to the entire organization – Board members and professional staff – who have proven that when governance and staff work together anything is possible.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium continues to operate normal business hours and had a busy holiday season with nearly 8,000 visitors coming through their doors in those two weeks alone.

Guests feel safe and comfortable both inside the building and outdoors on our Fisher Family Science Trail with the intense safety guidelines employed by the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium .

The Science Center was just notified they received their GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR certification. This is an accreditation that shows our guests, staff and community how serious the Center is with respect to their safety protocols.

GBAC STAR is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities. It is the gold standard of prepared facilities.

This accreditation means the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has: established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2); the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices in place to combat biohazards and infectious disease; and highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.