Serving The Foodservice Industry the Best News for 25 Years

Today’s Restaurant (TRN), the widely devoured trade newspaper for the restaurant industry, will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2021. The first issue was printed in July of 1996 and was widely received by the restaurant industry in Florida.

TRN was a print publication for 22 years until July of 2018 when it was decided to go all digital. A new website followed which kept the original newspaper format on the front page allowing advertisers and readers the ability to leaf through the digital version just as if it were printed.

Publisher and Founder, Howard Appell commented, “Being a digital publication has allowed us to add new services to our mix. Our database has allowed us to benefit our customers by using our Eblast Program to distribute company information and sales to our readers. We also provide a Monthly Restaurant Leads Report of Establishments that are Under Construction and Newly Opened, great for the sales professionals in the industry.

“Now during the time of COVID it is more important than ever to help vendors reach the industry to reinforce their brand with our readers for near future purchases.” TRN also hosts Virtual Networking Meetings for vendors to discuss events, ideas and make introductions for increased sales.

Throughout 2021 TRN will be hosting special events and contests to highlight the 25th Anniversary. The first contest will be “Guess how many emails TRN sent out in 2020” Whoever comes closest with get a $100.00 gift card of their choice. See Appell Pie column in January’s issue www.trnusa.com for details.