Publix Pharmacy Poised to Vaccinate Palm Beach County Seniors – By Appointment Only

By: Robert S Weinroth

Governor Ron DeSantis today announced Palm Beach County residents will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine through the 67 Publix Pharmacies, beginning this week.

Appointments can be made on the Publix vaccine website after 6AM tomorrow. Vaccinations will begin on Thursday.

Vaccinations are by Online Appointment Only. (No walk-ins. Appointments cannot be scheduled by calling Publix.)

Each Publix Pharmacy will be prepared to vaccinate between 100 and 125 residents daily. The Governor stated Florida is currently receiving 265,000 doses of the vaccine – both Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine weekly — and he anticipates this number will increase.

Seven Publix Pharmacies in Martin County and two Publix Pharmacies in Monroe County will also be vaccinating residents.

The Governor stated over 700,000 seniors have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Because 25 percent of Palm Beach County’s 1.5 million residents are seniors, the Governor is eager to see this program rolled out in tandem with vaccinations being given by the Florida Department of Health and the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County.

Starting Wednesday, January 20 after 6AM, eligible residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments that begin Thursday, January 21.

Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. No walk ins. Appointments cannot be scheduled by calling Publix.

Eligibility: The following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, by appointment only:

healthcare personnel with direct patient contact;

residents and staff of long-term care facilities; and

adults aged 65 years and older Restrictions apply.

L-R: Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Marino, Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth, Mayor Dave Kerner, Commissioner Mack Bernard, Commissioner Gregg Weiss, and Commissioner Maria Sachs

Know before you go: Before booking an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important to know current health and safety recommendations from the CDC.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by phone?

Vaccinations are scheduled by online appointment only. Eligible individuals must make an appointment online by using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Can I get on a waiting list or be notified when more COVID-19 vaccines are available at Publix Pharmacy?

We are unable to provide email notifications regarding vaccine availability at this time, although we are looking at this option for the future. Please continue to check the COVID-19 vaccine page for updates regarding email notification availability.

How do I schedule my second dose?

Subject to availability. You will have a second dose available at the same Publix Pharmacy exactly 28 days following your first appointment. Your appointment day and time will match the appointment when you received the first dose. For example, if your first appointment was January 12 at 11 a.m., then your second appointment will be on February 9 at 11 a.m. You will also receive a notification about one week prior to your second appointment.

How do I cancel a scheduled appointment?

There’s no need to cancel appointments at this time. Simply do not arrive for your scheduled appointment.

Can I transfer a scheduled appointment to another eligible individual?

Appointments cannot be transferred to other individuals. If you are no longer in need of the appointment, simply do not arrive. Cancellations are not necessary.

What type of COVID-19 vaccine does Publix administer?

Publix provides the Moderna vaccine for both doses.

Will I be able to schedule my second dose at a different pharmacy than where I received the first dose?

If you need to receive your second dose at a different location than the first, you will need to wait until the digital reservation system is open again to schedule another appointment. If you do so, there is no need to cancel your original second dose appointment.

Why should I get the vaccine?According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a better way to build protection, and it will help you avoid getting COVID-19. Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

Do I still need to practice social distancing and wear a mask if I receive the vaccine?

According to the CDC, yes, you should still wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently even if you receive the vaccine.

I already had COVID-19 and recovered. Will the vaccine provide any benefit to me?

Yes. The CDC recommends you still receive the vaccine. For more information regarding your health, please talk to your primary care physician.

What are the most common side effects?

Some common side effects at the injection site include soreness, redness, or warmth to the touch. Some people report chills, fatigue, headache, or fever after getting the vaccine, especially the second dose. For more details about side effects of the vaccines approved for emergency use, visit the CDC’s website.

How can I report any severe side effects or issues that I have?

Upon receiving the vaccine, you will be given information about where to report adverse effects, including the CDC’s new V-safe system. For details about the CDC’s V-safe program, visit the CDC’s website. You can also complete a Vaccine Adverse Event Report System (VAERS) report online. For details and to make a report, visit the VAERS website.

If you experience a severe allergic reaction, the FDA recommends you call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?According to the CDC, you cannot get COVID-19 from the mRNA vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States.