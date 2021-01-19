Public Library Launches New Mobile Library Services Van

Boca Raton, FL – Thanks to funding from Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, a new Mobile Library Services van will soon bring the Library to more residents of the Boca Raton community. With the van, the Library’s Events & Community Engagement Team will provide materials, resources and services to residents without access to traditional library buildings due to mobility, transportation, and/or socio-economic limitations, investing in the future of the community by removing barriers and providing equity of access for all citizens.

The Mobile Library Services van will be present at local events to help build partnerships with residents and community organizations, while also increasing awareness of the Boca Raton Public Library’s amazing collections, programs and classes. Library team members will use the new vehicle to sign up residents for library cards with full access to digital materials, deliver library materials to residents with access challenges in a route focused on residential facilities and high-density residential areas, and participate in community and City events with mobile library activities.

The Friends of the Library, a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Boca Raton Public Library, donated $77,075.00 toward the purchase of the van in celebration of their 30th Anniversary in 2020, but the van’s delivery was delayed due to the pandemic. Friends’ funding is provided through memberships to the Friends organization, grants, and book sales at the bookstore in the Downtown Library. The attractive design on the vehicle is based on the Friends’ logo consisting of a Royal Poinciana tree, a common sight in South Florida. For more information about the Friends, please visit www.bocalibraryfriends.org.