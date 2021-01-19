Published On: Tue, Jan 19th, 2021

Public Library Launches New Mobile Library Services Van

Boca Raton, FL – Thanks to funding from Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library,  a new Mobile Library Services van will soon bring the Library to more residents of the Boca Raton  community. With the van, the Library’s Events & Community Engagement Team will provide materials,  resources and services to residents without access to traditional library buildings due to mobility,  transportation, and/or socio-economic limitations, investing in the future of the community by removing  barriers and providing equity of access for all citizens.  

The Mobile Library Services van will be present at local events to help build partnerships with residents  and community organizations, while also increasing awareness of the Boca Raton Public Library’s amazing  collections, programs and classes. Library team members will use the new vehicle to sign up residents for  library cards with full access to digital materials, deliver library materials to residents with access  challenges in a route focused on residential facilities and high-density residential areas, and participate in  community and City events with mobile library activities.  

The Friends of the Library, a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Boca Raton  Public Library, donated $77,075.00 toward the purchase of the van in celebration of their 30th Anniversary  in 2020, but the van’s delivery was delayed due to the pandemic. Friends’ funding is provided through  memberships to the Friends organization, grants, and book sales at the bookstore in the Downtown Library.  The attractive design on the vehicle is based on the Friends’ logo consisting of a Royal Poinciana tree, a  common sight in South Florida. For more information about the Friends, please visit  www.bocalibraryfriends.org. 

