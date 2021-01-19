Pearl City: A Potential Historic District

Inspired by the man who gave those the courage necessary to turn dreams into reality and desire into action, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Yesterday, Jan. 18, residents utilized their voices to the state of Florida on their desire of having the oldest neighborhood in Boca Raton, known as Pearl City, turned into a historic district.

In a Zoom meeting, the people discussed the history and the meaning their community holds. They also presented a documentary which showcased those same points.

Located near Glades Road and Dixie Highway is known as the oldest community, built in 1915. Majority of the population within this district, during its beginning era, was mainly African- American citizens.

The Developing Interracial Social Change [DISC] is an organization which helps to connect the racial and economic barriers that have the ability of keeping communities divided. Their goal is to preserve all that makes Pearl City so meaningful and will publish their documentary “ Sharing the Stories of Pearl City,” to the entire Boca Raton community on Feb. 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.

In Pearl City, the first church that was established was an African- American church which conformed to a shelter during World War II for the Black soldiers. This is just a brief example of this community’s culture and history.

“If the community is successful in getting designated as a historic district, it will help preserve the area and protect it from redevelopment,” Austen Erblat of Sun Sentinel said.

If you are interested in watching the documentary visit discofpearlcity.com.

The state of Florida has 1,835 historic viewing sites and 46 national historical landmarks, Pearl City could be the 47th.