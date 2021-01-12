Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center Provides Special Events During Human Trafficking Prevention Month

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds residents that January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Palm Beach County ranks third in the state, and Florida ranks third in the nation for incidents of human trafficking. Palm Beach County Victim Services, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches, have collaborated to heighten awareness about human trafficking through a variety of events during January.

Events include virtual training sessions for the community. The full schedule of events is posted on Facebook at fb.me/e/3TXuCRymI and the Victim Services webpage.

Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center victim advocates are available 24/7 to respond to victims of Human Trafficking.

Helpline staff are available to provide immediate support at 561.833.7273.

For more information on the schedule of events, contact Maura Smith at[email protected].