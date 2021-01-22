Palm Beach County January 22 COVID-19 Update

January 21, 2020, marked the first day a case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in the United States, according to CNN. Now, a little over one year later, there are 1,627,603 positive cases in Florida alone, with 101,019 coming from Palm Beach County reports The Florida Department of Health.

This pandemic has changed an innumerable number of aspects of our daily lives and we are constantly confronted with new challenges daily. Yet, there remains hope in the form of the vaccine.

In Florida. Only those 65 years of age or older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and persons deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers are eligible for this vaccine. More information on vaccination sites and appointment booking can be found at this link https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/?utm_source=floridahealth.gov&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=covid-19&utm_term=information+covid-19+vaccine+&utm_content=011921-vaccine-locater.redirect.html_in_article_link

Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard reports for Palm Beach County, the 7-day average of positive cases on Jan. 21 was 687, with a 7-day positivity rate average of 8.74% from Jan. 20. These

According to this same dashboard, as of Jan. 22, there are 957 available hospital beds in Palm Beach County and 100 available ICU beds.