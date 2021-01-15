Palm Beach County January 15 COVID-19 Update

Photo Sourced from The Palm Beach Post.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues into the new year with thousands of new cases being confirmed daily in Florida. Currently, there are 1,548,067 positive cases in the state with 96,085 coming from Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Even with the implementation of the vaccine, cases are still rising with death and hospitalization rates causing concern. Florida has 23,799 resident deaths with 2,018 from Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Health reports.

Florida Atlantic University provides a COVID-19 dashboard with statistics available for each county in Florida. They report the 7-day average for COVID-19 positive cases as of January 14 is 841, with a 7-day average positivity rate of 9.05%.

Another major concern throughout the pandemic remains the availability of hospital bed availability. In Palm Beach County, there are only 105 available ICU beds and 933 regular beds, according to the FAU dashboard.

Yet, Palm Beach County’s Department of Health is currently vaccinating 500 people daily in accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’s executive order 20-315.

“As of January 11th, 2021, we have received requests from over 120,000 email addresses,” Palm Beach County’s Department of Health said in a statement. “Due to this unprecedented volume, and the present lack of available vaccine, the web-based system we planned to make available to the public is no longer feasible to meet this demand.”

More information for those 65 and older requesting a vaccine, including important paperwork needed prior to the appointment can be found here: http://palmbeach.floridahealth.gov/about-us/important-notices.html

“Remain tuned in for announcements from local health officials, federal, state and local government agencies, homeowners’ associations and other recognized community sources regarding vaccine availability,” the Palm Beach County Department of Health’s statement concludes. “Be prepared to utilize an on-line registration system or alternative means to register.”