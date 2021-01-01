Published On: Fri, Jan 1st, 2021

Palm Beach County COVID Vaccine Update

By: Robert S Weinroth

L-R: Commissioner Sachs, County Mayor Kerner and County Vice Mayor Weinroth

On New Year’s Eve, County Mayor David M. Kerner gave an update at the Emergency Operations Center on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Joining the mayor were Vice Mayor Robert S  Weinroth, Commissioners Gregg K Weiss and Maria Lots Sachs, Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County and County Administrator/Incident Commander Verdenia C Baker.

L-R: Commisioner Sachs, County Mayor Kerner, County Vice Mayor Weinroth and Commissioner Weiss

This was Day 290 of Level 2 activation of the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center.

Pursuant to direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and local health departments are responsible for receipt and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County staff members are working closely with the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County to distribute the vaccine.

“We’re going to do seniors first, in accordance with the Governor’s priorities,” said Mayor Kerner. Rollout – Local efforts will be in addition to the direct rollouts of the vaccine by the state or direct deliveries by federal agencies or contractors. 

County Administrator Baker

Local strategies will include designating locations accessible by walk-up and/or drive-up. Plans for these operations are being finalized with incremental startups planned for  early in January. King’s Point – On Wednesday, the Governor was at King’s Point in Delray Beach observing the FL DOH vaccination POD where a over 400 seniors (age 65 and older) were inoculated. 

This is the type of operation our partners will be rolling out in coordination with HOA’s and other community groups. Appointment hotlines have been overloaded. The FL DOH-PBC is expanding its phone capacity and is taking appointments via email. “Please do not panic,” said Dr. Alonso. “We will call you back and make sure we have a vaccine for you.” Alonso went on to asl residents to continue to act in a socially responsible manner.

If you venture out, please mask up and maintain social distancing. Continue to avoid the 3 C’s: close spaces; crowded spaces; confined/enclosed spaces.
Residents were wished a safe, healthy and happy new year.

The County stands ready to offer its support to the vaccination effort and has been in communication with communities throughout the County to determine where PODS can be established as soon as adequate supplies of the vaccine are received from the federal government.

