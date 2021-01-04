Chamber Member Update

PALERMO’S PAYJUNCTION LLC OFFERS COMMUNITY BUSINESS OWNERS OPTIONS TO SAVE MONEY ON THEIR CREDIT CARD PROCESSING FOR THEIR BUSINESS AS WELL AS ONLINE PAYMENT PROCESSING OPTIONS, QR CODES FOR MENUS AND OPTIONS TO ELIMINATE YOUR MONTHLY CREDIT CARD PROCESSING FEES IN ITS ENTIRETY

Palermo’s PayJunction LLC, is a proud Boca Chamber member and local full service Merchant Processing business serving Florida community businesses and based here locally within our area helping Business Owners start 2021 off right and think outside the box for ways to make a change for the better and start the New Year off right by putting more cash back in their pocket where it belongs.

All businesses now have more credit card transactions than ever before which cost them more money each month. However, with our Unlimited Credit Card Processing flat rate options as low as $25/month, businesses can now eliminate/offset those fees saving money each month. We help all types of businesses too. Let us help your business. Every swipe and dollar counts now so don’t delay switching to save any longer. Eliminating your credit card processing fees for your business will increase your monthly dollar volume instead of paying those high rates and fees shown on your current Monthly Merchant Statement!

We offer wireless, contactless terminals for in store, delivery, curbside and at the table as well as online ordering options and QR code’s for safe ordering and credit card processing too. We also offer innovative POS systems or can integrate into most existing ones. Cash Discount Program Options are available for terminals and POS systems. Eliminating or Offsetting 100% of your Merchant Credit Card Processing fees with our Cash Discount Program Options does work. Our Merchants/Clients are proof it does and have begun taking advantage of the savings. We also provide the lowest conventional rates for all card brands including AMEX. With us, there are no set up fees plus you get next day funding, month-to-month contract, a FREE Contactless Tap~Dip~Swipe terminal that works with Apple Pay and Google Pay or Bluetooth mobile card reader. No worries if you’re in a contract, we pay up to $300 if you have a cancellation fee.

We are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and provide personal customized products and services as well as outstanding customer and tech support to assist you. Please feel free to contact us directly at 732-908-9595 or email a PDF of your current Credit Card Statement for a FREE Analysis Report on your current rates to [email protected] Numbers don’t lie. Our report will show you in black and white what you’re currently paying and what you will pay with our service. It’s free and worth checking into and the perfect time to do this. Please feel free to visit https://palermospayjunction.com/ to learn more about our other products and services. Together we are small business strong and will do whatever we can do to help you thrive again in 2021.