Office Depot Donates $15,000 to Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach

Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton-based Office Depot is starting off the new year with a new community partnership with Pace Center for Girls, a non-profit organization that addresses the social and emotional needs of girls and young women.

Local members of Office Depot’s Women of Color associate resource group will team up with Pace’s Palm Beach chapter to offer mentoring to girls between the ages of 11 to 17 years old.

Office Depot also donated $15,000 to the non-profit organization, to help them to continue to fulfill their mission to provide girls and young women with an opportunity for a better future through academics, counseling, service learning, career preparation and independent living skills.

For more about how Office Depot supports local communities nationwide, visit www.depotdifference.com.