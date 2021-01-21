Nursing Scholar Finds Solace at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens Through Healers in the Gardens Program

Elizabeth Lubin at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

Boca Raton, FL – When Palm Beach State University nursing student and Palm Health Foundation nursing scholarship recipient Elizabeth Lubin heard about Healers in the Gardens, a complimentary day of art and nature at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (ANSG) offered to nurses, she jumped at the chance. It has been a challenging year for 34-year-old Lubin, a resident of Deerfield Beach, FL. In addition to the stress of COVID-19, Lubin was diagnosed with cancer just before the pandemic struck. The experience she had at ANSG in West Palm Beach, FL, with her husband on January 9, 2021 was exactly what the sculpture garden and Healers in the Gardens funder Palm Health Foundation had intended, a day of peace and respite in beautiful surroundings in appreciation of nurses.

“A peace came over me being there,” said Lubin. “Nurses should take advantage of this experience, especially if they are working during the pandemic and have stress. The garden will let them forget about it for a little while and given them peace.”

Lubin was especially struck by the “Seven Beings,” a group of colossal figures carved from huge blocks of Norwegian granite. To Lubin, the awe-inspiring sculptures had great meaning. “It inspired me to think that even though we all are facing different paths, directions, and challenges, we are in this together,” she said.

Lubin also thought of the many people who have come together to help her continue her nursing career path while fighting cancer. The diagnosis came just as Lubin was applying for a nursing scholarship from Palm Health Foundation through the George Snow Scholarship Fund to advance her career from an LPN to an RN. While she kept her illness hidden at the beginning of the application process, it was the urging of Palm Health Foundation nursing scholarship fund donor Debra Coffman Howe that kept Lubin looking forward and made it possible for her to continue working toward her goal of becoming a critical care nurse and eventually a nurse anesthesiologist.

Lubin now considers her cancer journey a benefit to her education and career. “I turned into the patient instead of the student,” she said. “I will be that nurse helping patients who are in the position I was once in.”

About Healers in the Garden

Healers in the Gardens is a free day of art and nature at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (ANSG) for healthcare heroes funded by a grant from Palm Health Foundation. The program offers nurses and their guests complimentary admittance to ANSG through June 30, 2021, or until guest passes run out. Nurses can claim their free guest pass to the gardens on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ansg-healers-in-the-gardens-2020-2021-tickets-123085525119.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $83 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.

About Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, Inc. is a non-profit foundation established in 1977 by resident sculptor Ann Weaver Norton (1905-1982). An urban sanctuary of almost two acres, the compound comprises Norton’s historic house with exhibition galleries, her studio, monumental sculptures and tropical gardens of rare palms and cycads.

Located at 253 Barcelona Road in the historic El Cid neighborhood of West Palm Beach, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is open Wednesday through Sunday (starting October 1 – outdoors only), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal admission has been discounted while the Norton House and Artist Studio are under renovations: free for members and children under five, $12 for non-member adults, $8 for seniors (age 65 and older) and $5 for students and children five years of age and older. Special event pricing will vary. Garden Tours and Talks are available at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Gardens are also available for private events and are closed on major holidays. For more information, please visit www.ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.