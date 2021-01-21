Junk King Comes to Boca Raton and Surrounding Areas

Keith Rafferty and Melissa Michel opened Junk King, a “green” junk removal service, on Jan. 11 in Boca Raton.

Junk King is currently the nation’s leading junk removal company due to its eco-friendly approach and nationally acclaimed customer service.

“When Melissa and I were looking for our next business venture, we wanted to buy into something that was a proven model and could also do some good in the community,” Rafferty said in a statement. “Junk King met both of that criteria and the rest is history. We look forward to bringing these much-needed services to the Boca Raton area.”

Junk King offers online booking to ease the consumer experience with pick-up available in real time. Their trucks are 20% larger than the industry average with 60% of all junk removed being recycled, instead of going straight to a landfill.

“I am all about recycling, [Junk King] encourages us to recycle and donate to charities like Habitat for Humanity,” Melissa Michel said. “We are trying to take the least amount of trash to the landfill. We want to help the community as well as picking up all the trash and debris.”

Junk King also redefines the industry by charging for the amount of junk removed, not a flat rate or hourly fee.

Rafferty has 31 years-experience working in an industrial scrap metal recycling business and owning a waste removal service in New Jersey. Michel served in the U.S. Army working in military intelligence and went on to be an event/production planner. Together, they plan to implement Junk King seamlessly into Boca Raton and surrounding areas.

“As we were looking to expand our presence in Florida, we knew Keith and Melissa were the right type of people to help us do it,” Michael Andreacchi, CEO and Founder of Junk King Franchise Systems said in a statement. “They have been enthusiastic about opening in Boca Raton. Their experience has given them the right kind of skills to lead these efforts, and we are excited to see what they’ll accomplish.”