IS THE COVID VACCINE COMING AT ‘WARP SPEED’ OR MEANDERING AT SNAIL’S PACE TOWARD OUR ARMS

The vaccine was supposed to roll out to us citizens 65 and older at “warp speed.”

But I think it’s coming to our starving arms more at “warped” speed, not “warp speed.”

“Warp speed” means extremely high speed, but what we’re seeing and definitely not feeling in our arms is a far cry from that.

The term warp speed comes from a warp drive, a theoretical superluminal spacecraft propulsion system in many science fiction works, most notably Star Trek and much of Isaac Asimov’s work. It’s also mentioned a few times in Doctor Who.

On the other hand, or other arm, warped speed means a speed bent or twisted out of shape, typically as a result of the effects of heat or damp. Also, warped in the sense of a warped sense of humor, meaning abnormal, strange or distorted.

If you ask me, I think we’ve been warped.

This vaccine delivery is far from warp speed. If you ask me, it’s just plain warped, light years from warp speed.

Sorry, but that’s how I see it. And all this while, don’t feel it.

I call it the molasses vaccine delivery orchestrated by warped politicians.

The most important mission any president has to undertake while in office is successfully defeating an aggressor. COVID19 is an invasion, an attack on our country. We’re at war. And to leave it up to our states and their erratic governors and cluttered bureaucracies to combat it is asinine to the nth degree.

Now the dispensing of those vaccines is in chaos and going agonizingly show when our country needs our professional military to see to it they get shot quickly into people’s arms before the death toll mounts higher and higher especially among our most vulnerable population, me included.

I’m afraid President Trump’s legacy will center on how he dealt with the COVID invasion where it counts, with shots in arms, and how he may have incited a mob to take shots at our democracy.