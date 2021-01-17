Health Care District of Palm Beach County Announces COVID Vaccine Program

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has been advised the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is launching a program to provide the COVID Vaccine to individuals covered by the Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis.

On December 23, 20202, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-315 which outlined that providers can only administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the following groups:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact; and

Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, organized in 1988 as a special taxing district, is a health care safety-net, approved and funded by the residents and taxpayers of Palm Beach County.

The District, under the guidance of its CEO, Darcy J Davis, stands ready to assist our community as it faces the challenges of this pandemic.

In March 2020, the Health Care District, in partnership with the Board of County Commissioners, mobilized to help meet the need for COVID-19 testing countywide and it continues. In partnership with Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the State of Florida, the Health Care District is now beginning to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

At the present time, the Health Care District is only accepting requests for vaccination, per the Governor’s Order, for people 65 and older and who previously sent an email request to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) .

If you do not meet this criteria, your request will not be retained in their system. However, as the state moves through the next phases of vaccination rollout, additional people will be eligible to re-register.

If you are 65 and older, and have already sent an email to the FDOH at [email protected] and would like to schedule an appointment, please click here and complete the request form. This will place you in a virtual waiting room until vaccines become available.

In addition to responding to this community crisis, the 1,300 employees of the Health Care District are grateful to be able to serve as your medical home for primary care, to ensure that life-saving trauma services are available in our county, provide school nurses in our county public schools, care for our rural communities at Lakeside Medical Center, and provide long-term care at the Healey Center.

Please read information on the COVID-19 vaccines before requesting an appointment.