Published On: Sun, Jan 17th, 2021

Health Care District of Palm Beach County Announces COVID Vaccine Program

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has been advised the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is launching a program to provide the COVID Vaccine to individuals covered by the Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis.

On December 23, 20202, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-315 which outlined that providers can only administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the following groups:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • Persons 65 years of age and older;
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact; and
  • Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, organized in 1988 as a special taxing district, is a health care safety-net, approved and funded by the residents and taxpayers of Palm Beach County.

The District, under the guidance of its CEO, Darcy J Davis, stands ready to assist our community as it faces the challenges of this pandemic.

In March 2020, the Health Care District, in partnership with the Board of County Commissioners, mobilized to help meet the need for COVID-19 testing countywide and it continues. In partnership with Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the State of Florida, the Health Care District is now beginning to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

At the present time, the Health Care District is only accepting requests for vaccination, per the Governor’s Order, for people 65 and older and who previously sent an email request to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) .

If you do not meet this criteria, your request will not be retained in their system. However, as the state moves through the next phases of vaccination rollout, additional people will be eligible to re-register.

If you are 65 and older, and have already sent an email to the FDOH at [email protected] and would like to schedule an appointment, please click here and complete the request form. This will place you in a virtual waiting room until vaccines become available.

Mobile Clinic team gathers outside of the mobile clinic for a group photo

In addition to responding to this community crisis, the 1,300 employees of the Health Care District are grateful to be able to serve as your medical home for primary care, to ensure that life-saving trauma services are available in our county, provide school nurses in our county public schools, care for our rural communities at Lakeside Medical Center, and provide long-term care at the Healey Center.

Please read information on the COVID-19 vaccines before requesting an appointment.

  • Click here for a fact sheet about the Moderna Vaccine.
  • Click here for a fact sheet about the Pfizer Vaccine.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

