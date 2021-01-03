Food Delivery Apps Like Uber Eats

Which services do people need in the first place, when they must stay at home for a few weeks or even months? In 2020s, its obviously food delivery. It has never been in such demand as during the pandemic. Coronavirus made a new reality for all of us. It’s challenging small and medium businesses here in Florida and slowing down the global economy. Yet, it offers the best chances to start your business in the industry of delivery apps like Uber Eats today. And knowing your competitors before you start mobile app development for food delivery may contribute to your success.

A huge amount of apps for food ordering help with getting a prepared meal or needed prodects during a global lockdown. Delivery apps like Uber Eats have made it easy to get food delivered to your door from cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, or other local dining establishments in a matter of minutes.

Uber Eats is the leader in the industry. That’s an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched in California in 2014. Using a simple app, a customer can browse nearby restaurants and choose from a variety of dishes, cuisine types or restaurant names as well as access numerous other handy features.

In Q2 2020, Uber Eats’ revenue exceeded $1.2 billion. In Q3 2020, the number of monthly active users was more than 78 million. During these tough times, the food delivery service proved to be more demanded than ride-hailing.

But still, there’s enough place for a brand new, narrowly focused app for Boca Raton citizens. Take a look at startups like Uber Eats, discover their features and weaknesses and decide how to build a better solution for rising demands.

Best Food Delivery Service Apps

DoorDash

DoorDash offers the greatest selection of favorite local and national restaurants – more than 310,000 menus across 4,000+ cities in the US, Canada and Australia. A customer enters the address or zip code and DoorDash shows all available restaurants in the area. Convenient filters allow narrowing down the search. For example, choosing the price range, restaurant star ratings, pickup options, and vegan or vegetarian food availability customer can easily find the best match. One more feature is that DoorDash delivers alcohol from stores, restaurants, and breweries. To attract first-time users, DoorDash offers 20% discount, free delivery and similar benefits.

Grubhub

This on-demand delivery service allows ordering food delivery and takeaway from over 50,000 restaurants in 2,200+ cities in the US. Just like using similar apps, a customer chooses desired cuisine and see menus from restaurants in a defined area.

Saving delivery locations is one of the useful features the product presents. Grubhub charges a fixed fee for a minimum order price or charges around 3% per order. Also, Boca Raton restaurants can get a subscription with GrubHub+ and offer unlimited deliveries for $10 per month.

Seamless

More than 18,000 restaurants in NYC joined the Seamless app. This is the food delivery and takeout service that the New York citizens love! The app founders employed a particularly human-oriented approach: for example, customers receive discounts and special offers for buying their favorite items.

You may find app’s UI/UX design not very intuitive but users report that the customer service is top-notch. Seamless provides multiple payment options like Apple Pay, Amex Express Checkout, PayPal, eGift Card, or a credit card. App founders say: “Whatever is fastest for you works great for us”.

Isn’t this one of the most inspiring examples? Seamless was founded more than twenty years ago in NYC and merged with GrubHub in 2013 to satisfy demands in a wider area. They started with a narrow focus, attracted the attention of the huge amount of restaurants and consumers in New York, and then entered a global US market in a partnership with a GrubHub.

Delivery.com

Delivery.com is available in 100 cities around the U.S. You can get groceries, dinner, or a bottle of wine with this app like Uber Eats. Similar to Grubhub and Seamless, Delivery.com doesn’t charge a flat fee. Instead, the company makes its money by taking a small percentage of the order, advertising etc.

Goldbelly

The main feature of Goldbelly is that the service doesn’t work only with local restaurants and stores in Florida. It delivers gourmet foods from across the US. If you want to try something special that you don’t have in your town – use this service. But delivery may be pretty time-consuming and take three to five days.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza is the premier pizza delivery operator in the world.This app like Uber Eats allows you to make quick online orders and guarantees to deliver the order within 30 minutes. Domino’s app offers various coupon deals and discounts for customers. With multiple payment options including an online wallet, credit/debit card, or cash on delivery.

Instacart

Instacart is a grocery delivery app that helps you shop online and get groceries and essential products from neighborhood stores. Orders are delivered by a personal shopper, who picks, packs, and delivers products within the customer’s designated time frame — within one hour or up to five days in advance. A customer adds items to a carts and wait for your delivery. More than 20,000 retailers sell their products with Instacart.

Postmates

Postmates is quite different from the other services we mentioned. Just because you can get a lot more than food. Postmates is a delivery service in the US that will pick up just about anything from just about anywhere and deliver it to your doorstep.

The employee in Postmates gets the alert and heads towards the restaurant for pickup when someone places an order for food. Then, they pick and bring the ordered food directly to the customer’s doorstep. But it’s not only about food. The service allows ordering kitchen staples, party supplies, and medicine.

First-time customers can access a sort of free trial, or the Unlimited service of free delivery for seven days. The application is also a good choice for couriers: they can work on their schedule, there are no fees or time commitments. Postmates lets workers use a bike or scooter if they don’t have a car.

What can you learn from this app? Postmates employs a special easy cash-out feature so couriers can get paid faster. You may find it potentially interesting for your delivery business in Florida. Also, a refferal program launched by Postmates allows couriers to make more money by inviting other users to the app via a refferal link. Brainstorm a nice refferal program for your app and watch the user base grows.

Recently, Uber acquired Postmates. The deal was valued at more than $2.6 billion!

Millions-worth US-based companies show that on-demand industry is successful as never before. But what about the delivery apps overseas? Check some of them and get ideas for useful features for your viable delivery app for Boca Raton customers.

Swiggy

Swiggy is the top-rated mobile app with close to 1,500,000 downloads in the play store, based in India. Currently, it’s available in almost all cities across the country and has been rated №1 online food delivery application in India.

Swiggy food app came up with an idea to let customers order their favorite food from nearby restaurants by detecting the user’s location. It enables delivery in the shortest time. There’s a unique feature you may find pretty interesting: Wallet Function is the latest upgrade on the app. With its help, users can store money and pay for transactions on Swiggy.

Here’s a tip for your future app: add a sort of entertainment or include elements of gamification in your app. For example, allow users to have access to virtual currency available on your app only. Let them exchange it, offer bonuses for extra large orders etc.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has everything on the menu for even the fussiest customer. It’s the most popular food delivery app across Europe. This delivery startup is based in London and works in over 200 cities. It enables customers to order food from restaurant outlets that don’t have a set-up of their own and charges a fee from the customer and the restaurant for the service. Users are charged as per their order, whereas restaurants pay a commission.

And here’s the drop of inspiration for your startup from Deliveroo’s CEO, Will Shu:

“We saw this incredible increase in new customers joining the platform. We also saw our existing customers looking to order more often, also ordering for the family more frequently, we saw average basket sizes increase, and also ordering a wider range of products.”

The on-demand delivery industry grows rapidly. Its time for you to catch the wave and bring a new, more attractive and more user-oriented product to the Florida food delivery market.

In conclusion

Food delivery services have great popularity and the industry grows rapidly. Companies, such as DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats, have become go-to options for customers locked in their homes for months. But still, there is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs here in Florida to launch a new, narrowly focused food delivery business. Building an online food delivery startup may become your best decision this year.

To stand out from the competitors, focus on convenient UI/UX design, develop a scalable architecture and build an simple user interface. With a responsive, good-loooking app you have all the chances to attract a large number of potential customers.