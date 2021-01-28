Florida Atlantic Owls’ Triumphant Season

The FAU Men’s ‘20-’21 basketball season began at the Ungar Memorial Tournament on Nov. 25, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama, but this hasn’t been a typical season for any sports team– including the Owls.

Living in a world-wide pandemic is challenging alone, but playing a collegiate sport comes with challenges of its own. Since November, the Owls have played in a total of 15 games where they currently hold a record of 8-7.

FAU has displayed their talent on the court as they have had four blow out games this season all of which were against universities within the state of Florida. The Owls defeated Florida National (128-64), Florida Memorial (112-72), Florida College (107-72), and Florida International University (107-63).

FIU has always been a big-time rivalry team for the Owls and even for the fans of both teams. On the Panther’s court and in the Owl’s Burrow, FAU swept away both games.

Even during the pandemic, fans came out to watch the game that they await every year; of course this time socially distanced, with masks, and a limited audience.

FAU’s last game against the Panthers [Jan. 16] was a record-breaking game. Senior guard Everett Winchester completed his first double double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Junior guard Michael Forrest had a game high total 27 points and shot 64 percent at the three-point line. This was also the Owls first time leading FIU by such a large number.

Accompanying the team’s in-state wins, FAU has also maintained an at-home win streak all season. Preceding Florida National, Florida Memorial, Florida College, Florida International, and the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have five more home games and it will be interesting to see if they will preserve their home-win record.

Due, in large, to health risks between the Owls and their opponents, some games like Middle Tennessee and the University of Florida were “postponed,” this season and show no sign of rescheduling.

The Owls look to finish the rest of their season with a remainder of about 10 conference play games, and the championship competition which is to be held in Frisco, Texas on March 10-13.

Through trial and tribulation the team and its staff has been able to keep hope alive despite some of the challenges they have faced on and off the court.

“If we play well down the stretch we will have a chance to win it, if not we’ll be in contention for the NCAA tournament” head coach Dusty May said. “We’ve got a group and we’re very, very confident; they’ve been together and we’re excited about the leadership of this group and the direction of this program.”