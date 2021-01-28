First Black Woman Elected to Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District

Ann Marie Sorrell

Boca Raton, FL — Today, after winning the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2 by a landslide, Ann Marie Sorrell will be taking her oath of office.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website thoroughly presents the epic results of the November 2020 election for Palm Beach County. As one of the two candidates who ran for the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 2, Ann Marie Sorrell won nearly 66% of the votes, totaling 398,354 votes out of the total 607,697 votes cast.

Ann Marie Sorrell is the Founder and President & CEO of The Mosaic Group (established in 2005), an award-winning advertising, public relations, marketing, and government relations firm serving clients throughout the United States. Its clients include the City of West Palm Beach, Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, AECOM, Palm Tran Public Transportation, and community redevelopment agencies around South Florida, to name a few.

She has served as an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College for 5 years teaching Introduction to Business, Entrepreneurship, and Human Relations.

Sorrell also recently founded Cannabiziac (April 2020), South Florida’s first Cannabiz Incubator, Accelerator, and Coworking community for the cannabis industry. She founded Cannabiziac for the purpose of creating an inclusive global cannabis ecosystem that provides education and training, business and financial resources, networking opportunities, advocacy, and a community for cannabis companies (start-up and growing enterprises) across the United States and around the globe.

Her endorsements included Mack Bernard, Commissioner (Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners), Keith James (Mayor, City of West Palm Beach), Cory Neering (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach), Christina Lambert (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach), Christy Fox (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach), Janet Taylor (Former County Commissioner, Hendry County Board of County Commissioners), Dale Holness (Commissioner and Former Mayor, Broward County Board of County Commissioners), Glades Lives Matters and the Sun-Sentinel.

“There are so many residents who are unfamiliar or unaware of our wetlands, how our water system works, and the economic impact that farming and agriculture has in our county and our state,” says Sorrell, “With that in mind, I will bring a fresh and diverse voice, new leadership, and the ability to communicate the importance of sustainability and conservation matters to all constituents in Palm Beach County.”

Ann Marie will serve as the first black woman to be elected to the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District Board. The swearing-in ceremony will take place this Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall Room of the Cooperative Extension Service (Clayton Hutcheson Ag Service Center – inside Mounts Botanical Gardens) located at 559 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The Board meeting will immediately follow the swearing-in ceremony. Both are open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. To watch Ann Marie take her oath of office virtually and to learn more about her, visit www.sorrellsoilandwater.com .

ABOUT ANN MARIE SORRELL

Ann Marie is the President & CEO of The Mosaic Group, an award-winning public relations, marketing, and government relations firm serving clients throughout the United States and the Caribbean. She is the President & Co-founder of Cannabiziac, South Florida’s first Cannabiz Incubator, Accelerator, and Coworking company for the cannabis industry. She serves on several community boards and has won numerous awards for her leadership, business acumen, and community involvement.

ABOUT THE PALM BEACH SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Our mission is to educate residents, land users, and businesses on ways to protect our natural resources, promote best management practices, and conserve, improve and sustain the environment. The Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District is a Not for Profit 501 (C) 3. It is a division of the State of Florida, however, it does NOT levy taxes, issue bonds or have the means to enforce land-use laws. The District works with local businesses and agencies to provide conservation services throughout Palm Beach County. The affairs of the District are directed by a board of five supervisors, men, and women, who serve without pay and are locally elected.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC GROUP

The Mosaic Group is an award-winning, full-service marketing, public relations, events management, and government relations firm serving clients throughout the United States and the Caribbean. We are a certified minority and women-owned business enterprise. The Mosaic Group was incorporated in 2005 and has served over 500 clients locally, regionally, and globally. We have offices in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Our mission is to build credibility and increase visibility for our clients. We strive to provide the highest quality of customer care and innovative solutions.