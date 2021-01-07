Faulk Center for Counseling Announces Jonathan Price as New CEO and Gwenesia Collins Named President of the Board

Boca Chamber Member Update

The Faulk Center for Counseling is pleased to welcome our new CEO Jonathan Price. Jonathan has over 17 years of experience in government and community relations, primarily as a lobbyist and nonprofit executive. Prior to serving in the role of CEO for the Faulk Center for Counseling, Jonathan served as the Vice President of Grants and Fund Development for Alzheimer’s Community Care, a position that he held for three years. Before moving to Florida, Jonathan was an independent lobbyist, Executive Director of a statewide nonprofit, and Executive Director of a technology trade association.

After serving as Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Faulk Center for Counseling, Gwenesia S. Collins, PharmD, has been appointed President of the Board. She is currently the Assistant Vice President of Acute Care Pharmacy for the North Region at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, a Baptist Health of South Florida Hospital. In addition to her volunteer work with the Faulk Center, Dr. Collins serves as Vice Chair of the Florida A&M College of Pharmacy Apothecary Board of Advisors, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. “People at every stage of life experience mental illness, including depression and anxiety. With the right support, individuals no longer have to suffer in silence. The Faulk Center has always met the mental health needs of our community and will continue to do so, as we face the mental health crisis resulting from the pandemic,” said Dr. Collins.

# # #

Located in Boca Raton, FL, the Faulk Center for Counseling provides no-cost, low-cost mental health services to individuals of all ages. Services include individual, couples, and family counseling and counseling and support groups. No one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.