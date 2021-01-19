FAU Presents ‘Democracy Going Forward: The State of the American Presidency’

David Gergen

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Department of History presents the 2021 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency with David Gergen, CNN’s senior political analyst. The virtual lecture “Democracy Going Forward: The State of the American Presidency” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $15. FAU faculty, staff and student tickets are free, and members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Society also can receive a discount. To register, visit www.fauevents.com.

In addition to his role at CNN, Gergen has been a professor of public service and founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School for more than a decade. He also has served as a White House adviser to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. He wrote about those experiences in his New York Times’ bestseller “Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton” (Simon & Schuster, 2001).

This webinar will be hosted online through Zoom. A link to the live stream will be sent to patrons the day before the lecture. The lecture also will be available for 30 days after air date. For additional information, call 561-297-6124.

