FAU Online Programs Rise in ‘U.S. News & World Report’ Rankings Online Master’s Nursing Administration Program Ranked No. 11; Online Bachelor’s Program Ranked No. 53 in the Nation

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s online master’s in nursing administration program is ranked No. 11 in the nation in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report, climbing from No. 17 in 2020. In addition, FAU’s bachelor’s degree program is ranked No. 53 in the nation this year, climbing from No. 73 in 2020.

“The recognition of the online nursing administration/leadership program we received speaks to the quality of the college’s programs, our faculty and staff,” said Safiya George, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. “Together, we work to create a positive online learning experience for our students that integrates the caring philosophy into nursing, organizational management and health care administration.”

FAU has offered online bachelor’s degree programs since 2011. Fully online undergraduate programs are offered in FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, College of Business, College of Social Work and Criminal Justice, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

“FAU continues to climb in the rankings for our online bachelor’s degree program,” said Edward E. Pratt, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s undergraduate studies. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students at our colleges.”

The 2021 Best Online Programs methodologies are based on a number of factors, including engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, and services and technologies provided. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered predominantly online were considered.

Now in its 10th year, the U.S. News & World Report “Best Online Programs” list is a resource for students and working adults who are increasingly seeking online education programs for degree completion and career advancement. Prospective students can use the searchable directory to explore factors such as tuition, program offerings and online services offered to enrolled students.

