Deadline Looms for FAU Business Plan Competition

Entrepreneurs to Face Off for $10,000 First Prize

Boca Raton, FL – The registration deadline is approaching for the 2021 Florida Atlantic University Business Plan Competition, which awards budding entrepreneurs a top prize of $10,000, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

Participants must sign up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1. The 13th annual competition, hosted by FAU’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business, seeks to identify and reward new, independent business ventures in need of start-up capital.

FAU students, faculty, staff members and recent graduates are eligible to participate. To register, click here.

“We’re looking forward to another great competition in 2021,” said Roland Kidwell, Ph.D., director of the Adams Center. “The goal is to nurture and grow new ventures and help student entrepreneurs realize their dreams. The competition has an amazing group of alumni, and some of them have eventually turned their start-ups into multimillion-dollar companies with hard work, dedication and guidance from their mentors.”

Participants will practice their business concept pitches on March 5, and those named semifinalists will present to judges on March 26. Finalists will be notified on or before April 2 and will make their presentations on April 16. Presentations will be via Zoom, but the finalists will make their pitches in person at FAU’s College of Business.

Also this spring, the Adams Center will be hosting an Entrepreneur Boot Camp that will meet each Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 through April 14. The series of classes will cover business plans, pitching to prospective investors and projecting sales revenues, among other topics.

The boot camp is open to FAU students ($75), FAU alumni/faculty/staff ($150) and the community at large ($250).

For more information on the Business Plan Competition or the boot camp, email [email protected].

About the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship

The Adams Center for Entrepreneurship at Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) College of Business brings students, faculty, and the community together to fuel the innovation needed to create new venture opportunities in the ever-changing global marketplace. The mission is to create and educate entrepreneurial leaders who will find sustainable solutions to economic and social problems. The Adams Center is named in recognition of FAU graduate and entrepreneur Scott H. Adams.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU’s world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU’s existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit fau.edu.