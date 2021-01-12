Published On: Tue, Jan 12th, 2021

Constance Scott Endorsed by the Firefighters of Boca Raton 1560

Constance Scott is currently running for Boca Raton City Council C and has received the endorsement of the Firefighters of Boca Raton Local 1560.

Scott currently works as Director of Local Relations for Florida Atlantic University and served as councilwoman in Seat C for six years before leaving in 2015 due to term limitations.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, we need to work together for the future of our city, the safety of our residents, and the strength of our local economy,” Scott said. “COVID-19 is a crisis of public health and economic uncertainty that will continue to impact our city and community for the foreseeable future. We’ve come too far in Boca to take any steps backward- not for a pandemic, not for anything.”

The Firefighters of Boca Raton Local 1560 extend their help to Scott, should she need assistance with campaigning efforts.

“We want to thank you for your willingness to serve in public office and your continued support of the men and women that make up Fire-Rescue Services,” they noted in a letter to Scott.

About the Author

- I am majoring in Multimedia Studies with a Concentration in Journalism as a Junior at Florida Atlantic University. I love to write about current events in our community.

