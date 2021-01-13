City of Boca Raton temporarily changes water disinfection process

The City of Boca Raton Utility Services is currently using a different and more potent water disinfection process and will continue to use this “somewhat stronger” method up until January 24, according to a press release by the City of Boca Raton.

Although individuals may notice a slight “chlorine taste or odor during this time” the process is temporary and generally not harmful. Tap water may also be discolored.

However, The City of Boca Raton is now producing a free chlorine residual as opposed to the chloramine residual normally produced, and points out in the press release that the “methods for testing and removing” these residuals differs and reminds residents that use Boca Raton Utility Services that both products may “adversely affect users of kidney dialysis machines and may be toxic to fish and aquatic animals if not treated properly.”

According to the press release, the change in the disinfection process is being implemented in order to provide “additional protection against bacteria” while standard maintenance, including flushing fire hydrants, is being performed.

Temporary localized lower water pressure may also occur. Utility services can be reached at (561) 338-7310.