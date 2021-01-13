CHANGE ‘ELECTED’ TO ‘REELECTED’ AND SCENE FROM ‘CITIZEN KANE’ EERILY EQUATES TO CURRENT EVENTS

THIS ONE?

“NO, I’M AFRAID WE’VE GOT NO CHOICE.”

Watching the classic film “Citizen Kane” on TCM last night, I could just imagine Orson Welles licking his chops wanting so much to play a remake called “Citizen Trump.”

I couldn’t help thinking how much “Citizen Kane” was similar to current events or maybe it was just mimicking what’s going on today in Washington.

I can see the late great actor, director, screenwriter and producer Welles wanting to play President Trump the worst way in a remake of “Citizen Kane.”

Sorry, I don’t mean to offend the President or Republicans in general. They had every right to challenge the integrity of the last election and calling out “fraud” as they saw it, felt it, or suspected it.

Actually, I’m willing to help Trump with what I’m experienced at doing so successfully for major figures over the years–crisis management.

In another incredible piece of irony, Welles attained national notoriety with a program he narrated based on H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds.

Using the format of a simulated news broadcast, Welles announced an attack on New Jersey by invaders from Mars.

Now I grew up in Atlantic City, New Jersey, so it doesn’t surprise me as I remember seeing guys acting like extraterrestrial jerks chasing girls on the Boardwalk

Reports rang out that Welles’ program caused a nationwide panic. They were somewhat exaggerated, however, but it did serve as a launch pad for Welles’ spectacular film career.

The reports of panic reminded me of that brazen attack on The Capitol, where the grotesque, ugly scenes caused genuine panic. Yes, unfortunately, they were not exaggerated, but real and disgusting.

Now I’ll close this with a Welles quote, which also may be prophetic:

If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story.