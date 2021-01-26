Brightline Broadens Their Trails

After being approved in December of 2019, the Brightline station will be up and functioning by the middle of 2022.

The budget for this project is set for $46 million dollars which has been approved by the Boca Raton City Council.

In March of this year, the station’s first developments will take place and while the pandemic has slowed the process, the station will remain in progress.

Along with the support of the city, Brightline also received a grant– through the city– of $16.35 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Things such as an adjacent parking garage will be factored into this design.

But Brightline’s appearance won’t only benefit those in South Florida. The line is also in connection with Miami-Dade County which– together– has been able to maintain a station at Walt Disney in Central Florida.

A spokeswoman told Sun Sentinel reporter, David Lyons that the station from Orlando to West Palm Beach is close to 50 percent complete.

For more information visit Brightline.