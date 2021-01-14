Boomers Boca Raton launches Food Pick-Up and Delivery through Grub Hub and Door Dash

Boomers Parks, a leading family entertainment center, has launched a food pick-up and delivery service with Grub Hub and Door Dash. Guests can order food from the Boomers menu including limited-time Nashville Hot, Korean BBQ, and Winter Fest specialty items, as well as Family and Party Packages.

“Even though our Boomers Boca Raton park is open, we want to give our guests the option to enjoy Boomers foods they’ve come accustomed to as well as the new food options we have created with flatbreads, sliders, nachos, salads and pizzas for our guests as we have significantly increased quality and created new food options for our guests to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks explained. “Since day one of COVID-19, we’ve taken extra measures in cleaning, sanitizing, and equipping team members with personal protective gear. We continue to execute these safety protocols within our kitchen so that our guests can enjoy their favorite Boomers foods.”

Guests can access the menu through the Boomers website or a variety of food delivery apps. When an order is placed, food is put in a sealed bag for guests to pick up from the Boca Raton location. Grub Hub and Door Dash will also safely deliver orders to guests’ homes.

Additional safety measures include but are not limited to temperature checks for all Boomers employees upon arrival. Mandatory masks and personal protective gear are supplied to all team members for every shift. High touch areas are rigorously cleaned throughout the day and sanitation stations are easily accessible.

Boomers is comprised of eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. Locations include Boomers Boca Raton, FL, Irvine, CA, Livermore, CA, Modesto, CA and Santa Maria, CA; SpeedZone Los Angeles, CA; Sahara Sam’s Water Park in West Berlin, NJ and Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park in Destin, FL.

As directives come out from their respective states, Boomers Parks will comply, and open or close attractions as indicated to ensure guests can confidently enjoy their visit.

For information on Boomers Boca Raton, visit: https://boomersparks.com/boca/.