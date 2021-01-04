Boca dentist uses his many skills to keep area folks smiling

By Dale King

Dr. Naved Fatmi, a dentist with offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Lake Worth, has built his practice on one simple premise: Provide every patient with optimum lifetime dental care.

Highly trained in general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Fatmi makes certain that patients receive outstanding oral care, smile restoration and the necessary therapies to repair, restore and realign teeth.

The skilled personnel at his four offices provide each patient with therapies that employ the latest in dental design and tooth technology.

“It’s said the eyes are the windows to your soul,” said the doctor. “But I believe your mouth is the gateway to your body and what happens here can impact the rest of your health.”

“Many people don’t realize that their overall condition is directly related to their dental health,” he pointed out. “People eat healthy and work out, but then they neglect their teeth. This can lead to other health-related issues.”

“You want to keep your original teeth throughout your life. That’s why we offer a lifetime dental care program designed to change as our patients’ needs change. Each plan is created to address our patients’ unique requirements and give them the best treatment options.”

A dental professional with more than 10 years’ experience in the oral health field, he has continued his education by completing courses and attaining certifications in oral sedation, endo molar, Invisalign aligners, implants and bone grafting.

Schooled in a variety of facial aesthetic procedures such as the use of Botox, Juvéderm and fillers, the dentist can also carry out surgical procedures and put in dental implants.

Dr. Fatmi averages more than 100 continuing education hours each year.

Before getting into the oral health field, the doctor volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity program, in which citizens provide their time and work abilities to build homes for the needy.

The dentist, who turned 38-years-old three days before Christmas, earned honors at an early age. In 2015, he was appointed by then-Governor Rick Scott to the Board of Dentistry in Florida. He became the organization’s youngest vice-chair in 2019 and this year, he moved up to become the panel’s youngest chairman.

“My parents, who live in Miami, are of Pakistani descent,” said the dental specialist who earned his undergraduate degree at Florida International University and later completed his doctorate in dentistry degree at the University of Florida in 2009. He fluently speaks four languages – English, French and Spanish as well as Urdu, which was spoken by his ancestors.

Caring for and treating patients, young and old, at his offices isn’t enough for the doctor with a passion for giving back to the communities he serves. Since 2009, Dr. Fatmi and staff have been donating their time and using their talents to serve various local charities, schools, foundations, religious groups and other organizations, providing free dental care, clinics and screenings.

“We believe everyone should have access to oral health care. That’s why we strive to give back to our community in ways that make an impact,” he said.

Several years ago, his Boca Raton-based dental office launched partnerships with several charitable organizations. The personnel kicked off programs that included partnering with the Special Olympics World Games, Florence Fuller Child Development Center and the Early Head Start-Head Start Center in Homestead to provide screenings and dental care to disabled children and adults, migrant workers and disadvantaged youth.

Dr. Fatmi and Sue Kassoff-Correia, a registered dental hygienist, sought out opportunities to provide a more direct impact in the community. Using their expertise in comprehensive dental care, they decided to provide preventative and restorative dental care to those in need right here in South Florida.

“We are dedicated to the overall health of our patients and our community, and we want to help the many children and adults who don’t have the financial means to cover dental treatment,” Dr. Fatmi noted.

Most recently, the dental office has provided pro bono dental services to elderly patients through Dental Assistance for Survivors of the Holocaust (DASH) by Jewish Family Services (JFS), disabled individuals at the ARC of the Glades and disadvantaged children at the Florence Fuller CDC.

Dr. Fatmi and his wife, Catherine, who is also a dentist and works part time, have two children: Ameera Noor Fatmi, 4, and Noah Jordan Fatmi, age 1.

He is also a consultant and lecturer for pharmaceutical companies, he lectures to University of Florida alumni and is an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College. He also helps pack food for the Feeding Palm Beach Program.

Dr. Fatmi is an active member of the Assalam Center, an educational and cultural center that caters to the Muslim community of Boca Raton and neighboring cities.Regency Court Dentistry can be contacted by phone at (561) 998-0727, by email at [email protected] and online at www.regencycourtdentistry.com.