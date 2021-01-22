Boca Beat 01.21
- Boca Raton is one step closer to getting a new kindergarten-grade 5 school – expandable to K-8 – on property adjacent to the Don Estridge High Tech Middle School off Military Trail and Spanish River Boulevard across from Lynn University. The City Council Tuesday night held a public hearing, then voted to transfer about 15 acres of city-owned land to the Palm Beach County School Board for construction of a new educational center within the city limits.
- For Lou and Edith Bluefield, 2021 is starting off in a celebratory manner with the couple turning 100 and having their 80th wedding anniversary this year. The Bluefields are currently residing at Boca West Country Club and have lived there for 35 years. But their story goes back much further. Lou and Edith met when they were 16 in Baltimore and were married at 19 in 1941. February 23 marks their 80th year together and the couple remains inseparable today.
- Thanks to funding from Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, a new Mobile Library Services van will soon bring the Library to more residents of the Boca Raton community. With the van, the Library’s Events & Community Engagement Team will provide materials, resources and services to residents without access to traditional library buildings due to mobility, transportation, and/or socio-economic limitations, investing in the future of the community by removing barriers and providing equity of access for all citizens.
- Boca Raton’s newest – and likely one of its largest – works of art is expected to be finished this week. That information comes directly from the artist, muralist Eduardo Mendieta, speaking from the top of a scissor-lift scaffolding on the stage of the Mizner Park Amphitheater. “Everything is going as planned,” he said as he poked through cans of spray paint to find just the right color to finish the massive mural that stretches across the doors of the amphitheater stage.
- Four hundred volunteers from Palm Beach Atlantic University and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County teamed up to give thousands of hours in service to their communities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
- Dorothy Polayes is an artist, music lover and philanthropist. She has an eye for detail and a heart for helping. She paints with soft pastels while listening to Gershwin. Her work, ranging from still lifes to portraits, has been featured in both solo and group shows.
- Inspired by the man who gave those the courage necessary to turn dreams into reality and desire into action, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Jan. 18, residents utilized their voices to the state of Florida on their desire of having the oldest neighborhood in Boca Raton, known as Pearl City, turned into a historic district.
- A novel, patent-pending video compression technology developed by researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science was recently acquired by Japanese industry giant Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
- In addition to casting ballots for Boca Raton City Council Seats C and D, the city’s electorate will also face a couple of potential changes to the city charter. Both referenda involve the process of qualifying to run for local office. If approved, the charter changes will go into effect April 1 and will not impact any of the candidates in the March 9, 2021 contest.
- Yesterday was no typical Wednesday morning. It was a pivotal time in America for all U.S. citizens, but especially for the young ladies and women who are a part of this great nation. As America welcomed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the feeling of a new day was profound, now more than ever. After swearing in Madame VP Harris- a woman who broke the barrier of firsts yesterday- first woman to ever hold her position and first African- American and South Asian woman to accomplish such a longing feat.
