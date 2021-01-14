Boca Beat 01.14
- Boomers Parks, a leading family entertainment center, has launched a food pick-up and delivery service with Grub Hub and Door Dash. Guests can order food from the Boomers menu including limited time Nashville Hot, Korean BBQ, and Winter Fest specialty items, as well as Family and Party Packages.
- The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County (FDOH) will provide 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the City of Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services for administration to City residents ages 65-and-older on Friday, January 15, 2021. Boca Raton Fire Rescue paramedics will administer the vaccinations at 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, 33487 by appointment only.
- To properly monitor and help curb the spread of COVID-19, several millions of diagnostic tests are required daily in just the United States alone. There is still a widespread lack of COVID-19 testing in the U.S. and many of the clinical diagnostics protocols require extensive human labor and materials that could face supply shortages and present biosafety concerns. The current gold standard for COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the U.S., developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is quantitative PCR-based (qPCR) molecular tests that detect the presence of the viral nucleic acid. Although highly accurate, these CDC-approved tests require specialized reagents, equipment, and personnel training.
- The City of Boca Raton Utility Services is currently using a different and more potent water disinfection process and will continue to use this “somewhat stronger” method up until January 24, according to a press release by the City of Boca Raton.
- The George Snow Scholarship Fund, dedicated to helping deserving students within the community achieve their career goals through their pursuit of higher education, has announced the appointment of Matthew H. Maschler to their Board of Trustees.
- Constance Scott is currently running for Boca Raton City Council C and has received the endorsement of the Firefighters of Boca Raton Local 1560.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Raddock Family Eminent Scholar Chair and the Center for Values and Violence After Auschwitz present “Antisemitism: A Clear and Present Danger” on Monday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. This virtual lecture will be presented by Alvin H. Rosenfeld, professor of English and Jewish Studies, and Director, Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism at Indiana University. The zoom meeting is free and you can register at tiny.cc/Rosenfeld.
- Palm Beach State College’s three theaters will reopen their doors in January with an abridged slate of upcoming live performances as more events and College operations return to campus.
- The Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees will welcome three new members to the dais. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Omar Soto-Jimenez, Patrice Bishop and Dr. Melissa Friedman-Levine to the five-member governing board for varying terms that began Dec. 23, 2020. They replace Darcy Davis, Philip Ward III and Barbara Miedema and will attend their first board meeting Jan. 12.
- The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has been awarded the coveted 4-Star (highest) rating for organizational financial strength and transparency by Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading arbiter of non-profit fiscal soundness.
